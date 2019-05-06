Police destroy more marijuana in Linden

As Police continue their eradication exercise, ranks of ‘E’ Division on Sunday destroyed about 250 kilogram of marijuana plants aback Wisrock, Wismar Linden.

Based on reports received, the ranks came across the one and half acres of marijuana field which had about 3000 plants ranging from one feet to six feet in height.

In addition, the police found a make-shift tent along with a hammock, groceries and utensils. A quantity of dried marijuana was also unearthed.

The plants were all cut and destroyed by fire. No arrests were made during the raid.