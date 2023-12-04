CARICOM’s website, online applications offline following breach

See full statement from the Caribbean Community:

CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Monday, 4 December 2023): The CARICOM Secretariat advises that certain online applications have been breached.

In these circumstances, our website and other applications are offline until further notice.

We regret any inconvenience caused.

Telephone and email remain unaffected.

Members of the public wishing to contact the Secretariat can do so at tele: (592) 222-0001 or by email: [email protected]

--- ---