3 years jail for man who killed Essequibo teen in 2021 Boxing Day accident

Vishram Singh, a 39-year-old taxi driver from Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast, who was charged with ‘Causing Death by Dangerous Driving’ and released on $300,000 bail last year, was today convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment for the crime.

Singh is accused of causing the death of Vickash Kevin Fredericks, an 18-year-old from New Road, Essequibo Coast. The accident occurred on December 26, 2021 at about 17:15hrs on the New Road, Essequibo Coast.

Fredericks lost his life while making his way home on a motorcycle (CK 5158) after he was struck down by a car (PMM 7156) that was driven at the time by Singh.

Singh appeared today at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam where he was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

