CARICOM calls for immediate release of Guyanese crew members, vessels

Statement by the Caribbean Community

on Detention of Guyanese Fishing Vessels and Crew

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expresses grave concern at the escalation of tensions between Guyana and Venezuela caused by the interception and detention in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone of two Guyanese fishing vessels by a Venezuelan naval vessel on January 21, 2021.

Recalling its statement of January 12, 2021 in which it had firmly repudiated any acts of aggression by Venezuela against Guyana, CARICOM urges the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and to desist from aggressive acts that will seriously undermine the peace and security not only of Guyana and Venezuela but the entire Caribbean region.

The Caribbean Community calls for the immediate release of the crew members and vessels.