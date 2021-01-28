534 grams of cocaine found in package destined for New York

Ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) this morning found some 534 grams of cocaine in a package of local snacks which was destined for Brooklyn, New York, USA.

The drug bust was made the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle.

Pathrina Pilgrim, 30, of North Road Bourda, posted the box in question and she is currently in custody pending investigation.

According to a statement from CANU, an officer this morning intercepted a box containing suspected cocaine before the box was loaded on a flight destined for Brooklyn New York.

The suspected cocaine was found in two parcels each wrapped in carbon and concealed in a false wall to the bottom of the said box.

The box contained a quantity of packets of local snacks: coconut biscuit, mittai, chicken foot and one packet of uncooked vermicelli.

Several persons have since been contacted in the ensuing investigation.