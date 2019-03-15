Businesswoman charged for giving friend counterfeit US currency

A woman who gave her friend a counterfeit US note found herself before Magistrate Leron Daly charged for fraud.

Ally Williams, 36, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied the accusations that were read to her in the presence of the victim on Friday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that Williams on October 12, 2018 at North Road Lacytown with intent to defraud, gave Roshonda Burnette a forged one hundred United States of America bill knowing it was counterfeit.

The court heard that on the day in question about 15:45h, the virtual complainant and the defendant were at a salon when Williams asked if anyone could change the foreign currency that she had in order to pay for the services that were offered to her.

Burnette opted to give the woman the local currency in exchange for the United Stated dollars. Subsequently, she decided to go to a combio and was told that the money is counterfeit.

Burnette then went to the Brickdam Police Station and reported the matter. Williams was contacted and later arrested.

In court, Attorney-At-Law Sanjeev Datadin in an application for bail told the court that his client has been cooperating with the police from day one and has been to the police station “no less than 50 times” as they were investigating the matter.

He stated that his client, a mother of two young children, professed her innocence towards the accusations and is willing to continue cooperating with the police.

As such the businesswoman was released bail in the sum of $15,000. The matter was adjourned until March 25.