Taxi driver slapped with 2-year sentence for illegal gun, ammo

Devon Porter of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown who was nabbed by Police during a high-speed chase in August 2018, was on Friday sentenced to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of being in possession of firearm and ammunition possession.

The ruling was handed down by Magistrate Dylon Bess who found Porter guilty of the charges after a lengthy trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Porter, who claimed he was a taxi driver, had denied both charges when they were read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman on his first appearance.

The court heard that on August 9, 2018, while in the vicinity of Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being a licensed firearm holder.

The second charge alleged that on the same day he also had in his possession one live round of matching ammunition.

According to the Police, upon observing the “suspicious movements” of motor car PWW 149, the lawmen signalled the driver to stop but instead, the accused accelerated and ended up crashing into a lamp pole in Lying Street, Charlestown.

As Police approached the car, Porter was allegedly seen throwing the firearm through the window into a nearby drain. He was arrested and charged.