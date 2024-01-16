Budget 2024: $1 billion to expand Police Force’s land & water fleet 

A total of $1 billion is proposed to be expended this year to expand the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) land and water fleet, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh revealed.

He said this would include the purchase of additional vehicles, boats, and engines.

Last year, $900 million was expended to advance procurement of additional motorcycles, pick-ups, boats, motorcars, and trucks for the GPF.

In totality, $30.3 billion was allotted to the Police Force in Budget 2024.

Of that sum, some $5.4 billion is earmarked to advance infrastructure works such as the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of a number of police stations countrywide.

This includes the reconstruction of police stations at Mahaicony, Kitty, Sans Souci and Weldaad as well as the construction of Regional Police Headquarters in Regions Six and Seven.

Meanwhile, a sum of $152.1 million was set aside to support to expansion of the community policing initiative across the country.

--- ---