Budget 2024: Govt to begin eliminating UG student loans this year

The government has announced that this year it will commence the first phase of eliminating outstanding loans owed by graduates of the University of Guyana.

This was announced by Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh who explained that the measure, however, will be on the condition that graduates can demonstrate proof of being employed for a minimum period to be specified.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had already indicated this month that the Government’s plan to provide Guyanese with free University of Guyana (UG) education by 2025 would be rolled out in phases, starting with students who have pre-existing loans.

--- ---