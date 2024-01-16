Guyanese cops to receive training from NYPD, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced there is a need to fortify the training and human resource capabilities of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to bring its authorised strength in alignment with international standards of policing.

To this end, he reminded that a sum of $170 million was expended in 2023 towards the training of 1,752 ranks in areas such as gender-based violence and restorative justice, among others.

In 2024, Dr Singh said the government plans to further improve the investigative and forensic capabilities of ranks by conducting training both locally and regionally, at a budgeted sum of $250 million.

Against this backdrop, he said the GPF will embark on major developmental training reform programmes which will enable ranks to receive training in various disciplines offered by renowned policing institutions such as the New York Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In total, the GPF is set to receive a budget of $30.3 billion this year.

