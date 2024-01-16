Wanted bulletin issued for CEO of RK concrete

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RK Concrete Guyana Inc, Keron Jaggernauth.

According to Police, Jaggernauth’s last known address is Lot 236 South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown.

The GPF is seeking Jaggernauth for questioning in relation to suspected fraudulent activities. RK Concrete Guyana Inc, a company that secured contracts for housing projects under the Housing and Water Ministry, is now under scrutiny due to the allegations against its CEO.

The police are now urging anyone with information on Jaggernauth’s whereabouts to contact the police promptly.

They can reach out via phone at 222-2232, 225-8196, 225-9-6976, or visit the nearest police station to provide relevant details.

--- ---