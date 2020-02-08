British Chef Gordon Ramsay in Guyana to film cooking series

Renowned British Chef and food critic, Gordon Ramsay, is in Guyana to film episodes of his popular TV cooking show and will be showcasing Guyanese cuisines.

Ramsay will be collaborating with local Chef Delven Adams of the Backyard Café in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. They will be recording a series of his cooking shows at the local establishment.

Earlier today (Saturday, February 8, 2020) Ramsay and his production crew were seen filming on a horse cart in the streets of Georgetown.

Many fans flocked various locations throughout the day to meet the popular British Chef, who is known for his fiery temper displayed on television cooking programmes.

While it is unclear how long Ramsay will be here, the Backyard Café has closed its doors until February 16.

This publication was told that Ramsay will also be highlighting another popular tourism feature in Guyana.