National Cyclist Jude Bently killed in early morning accident

Guyanese cyclist Judge Bentley was killed early this morning (Saturday, February 8, 2020) after he was struck by a vehicle driven by former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) (ret’d) Rear Admiral Gary Best.

The accident occurred sometime around 05:30h in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy on the East Coast Demerara Highway.

Bentley, 41, who owns Jude’s Bike Shop on Robb Street, was riding a bicycle, heading up the East Coast at the time. INews was told that he was going towards Sheriff Street to meet up with a group of other cyclists when the accident occurred.

Reports are that Best reportedly swerved from hitting the bike but slammed into a nearby pole and ended up striking the cyclist.

The former Army Chief claimed that the cyclist had no reflective gears.

But Bentley’s reputed wife, Akesia Hodge, rubbished this claim, saying that he always follows protocol especially since he was a national cyclist.

The distraught woman told this publication that it was customary for the 41-year-old father of seven to go out and exercise. She recalled that sometime around 05:45h, she received a call informing her of the accident and upon arriving at the scene, she saw Bentley’s body lying on the roadway covered with a white cloth.

Gary Best is a Candidate on the APNU/AFC Top-Up List and has been actively campaigning on behalf of the Coalition.

The Police have assured that Best will not be given any special treatment as investigations continue. This publication understands that the former Army Chief was administered breathalyzer tests twice and both times, he was found to be above the legal limit of alcohol consumption. He remains in custody, assisting with further investigations.

Meanwhile, a number of family members, friends and cyclists colleagues assembled at Bentley’s home throughout the day to express their condolences.

The accident has plunged the cycling fraternity into a state of mourning. The R&R International sponsored 11 Race programme which was scheduled for this morning at the National Park was postponed.

Brentley was slated to compete in today’s meet.