Regional 4-Day… Jaguars hanging on thin thread after animated 3rd day

Led by Veerasammy Permaul, the Guyana Jagaurs survived the third day against the Jamaica Scorpions requiring 27 runs more for victory with nine wickets already down.

Scorpions began the day on 50-3 but Permaul showed his class once again, picking up six for 50 as Scorpions fell for 184.

Nkruma Bonner made a fighting unbeaten 57. He featured in 46-run and 45-run partnerships, which took the Scorpions to the competitive total.

In Jagaurs’ chase of 182, they ended stumps in a spot of bother on 155-9.

The final 30 minutes belonged to Permaul and Keon Joseph who joined forces at 130-9.

Jaguars batting collapsed once more, with Anthony Bramble top-scoring with a fluent 36.

Meanwhile, debutant off-spinner, Pete Salmon bagged seven wickets for the visitors.

Permaul will resume the fourth and final day on 20 along with the Jaguars number eleven batsman, Keon Joseph, who is on five.

First ball of the final day play will be bowled at 09:30h local time at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.