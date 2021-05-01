Breaking News: D’Urban Street woman stabbed to death by partner

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend moments ago at Lodge, Georgetown.

Dead is Nichola Wilson of Lot 57 D’Urban Street, Lodge. The suspect, a plumber, is on the run.

Her 14-year-old son, who witnessed the incident, said he heard his mother scream and when he went to investigate, he saw the suspect choking her. The teenager recalled that the man then whipped out a knife and stabbed Wilson in the region of her heart and face.

Another eyewitness, a neighbour, too related to reporters at the scene that he was at home when he heard screams and upon going to the yard next door, he saw the man stabbing the woman.

According to the neighbour, the knife was left in the woman’s chest as she collapsed on the veranda of the house. The suspect then went into his car and drove away.

The neighbour further stated that the woman had just returned home when an argument ensued between her and the boyfriend, with whom she lived. The suspect had reportedly accused her of having a relationship with another man.

This is a developing story. INews will bring more details in a subsequent post…