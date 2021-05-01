Thieves stole car after helping owner change flat tyre on Linden/Soesdyke Highway

Three male this afternoon stole a new-model silver-grey Allion motorcar, PWW 7281, after helping the owner change a flat tyre on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The incident occurred sometime around 14:20 hrs at Loo Creek, Soesdyke/Linden

Highway.

It was reported that Janell Doris of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, was on the Soesdyke Highway in the area of Loo Creek when he developed a blowout from his rear left side wheel.

He pulled over and an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of him with three persons inside, and two of them exited the vehicle to assist him with replacing the wheel.

After the wheel was replaced, one of the suspects went back to the vehicle they arrived in and took out a cutlass and told the victim to run.

Doris asked the suspect with the cutlass why and the said suspect raised the cutlass to chop him and he became afraid for his life, and ran leaving the said vehicle.

One of the suspects then went into Doris’ car, while the other suspect went back to their car and they drove away with both vehicles.

Statements taken, investigation are ongoing.