BREAKING: Berbice woman hacked to death by husband

A mother of one was this morning (Saturday March 30, 2019) hacked to death by her husband, Gavin Gill, whom she recently left.

Dead is 20-year-old Omawattie Wazi called ‘Anjali’. At the time of her death, she was living at her mother’s Lot 33 D Williamsburg, Rose Hall, Corentyne home.

According to reports, the couple had been living at Port Mourant for the past year but had moved out about two weeks about along with their 7-month old baby. The woman had started working last Monday and was on her way to work this morning when she was attacked.

INews understands that the suspect first struck the woman down with his vehicle. He then exited and started stabbing and chopped her with a cutlass.

Eyewitnesses says they tried to stop the suspect but he threatened them. Nevertheless, a police patrol was passing at the time and apprehended the suspect while in the act.

The dead woman’s sister, Samantha, said the couple had been married for 14 months and that the 20-year-old was being abused by her husband.

Gill had reportedly threatened to kill Samantha and her mother several times and as such, they had obtained a restraining order against him. (Andrew Carmichael)