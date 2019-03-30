BREAKING NEWS: 1 dead, 8 suspected Swine Flu cases detected in Region 1

A medical team from Mabaruma Hospital, Region One, was deployed to Matthew’s Ridge today after reports that some persons were exhibiting symptoms attributed to Swine Flu.

INews understands that one man is confirmed dead.

Reports are that eight persons are presently being air dashed to Georgetown for further treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The city hospital is taking precautionary measures to receive the suspected swine flu patients.

This publication was told that GPHC has quarantine an area, specifically for the transferred patients.

