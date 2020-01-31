Brazilian national charged with murder of Guyanese miner

A 23-year-old Brazilian national was this morning charged with the murder of a miner of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Deon Jonas appeared before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on October 26, 2019 at Cuyuni River, he murdered David Atkinson.

Jonas was remanded to prison until February 13, 2020 and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Reports stated that on the day in question, the victim and co-workers were in their mining camp when they were attacked by armed men who held them at gunpoint while robbing them of a quantity of raw gold.