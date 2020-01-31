Coalition has to control RDC for the “good life” – Granger tells Region Two

Days after calling on supporters to ensure that the incumbent APNU/AFC coalition takes control of the Regional Democratic Councils (RDC) in Berbice, Region Six, President David Granger now has his eyes set on Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Speaking at a rally in Anna Regina on Wednesday evening, Granger posited that in order for Region Two to enjoy the “good life”, it needs to ensure that the coalition government controls the region.

“Unless the APNU and AFC control the RDCs and the NDCs (Neighbourhood Democratic Councils) in this region, you’re not gonna have a good life. You need to ensure that there is maximum turnout [at the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections]. At the (2018) Local Government Elections, the PPP won 80 per cent and the APNU/AFC got one single NDC – that cannot work.

“We fought for local government, we fought to empower you. We want to empower the villages, we want to empower the households, we want to empower the communities but you have to do your part Pomeroon-Supenaam. You have to turn out in numbers. It didn’t happen in 2018 Local Government Elections, it didn’t happen in 2015 General and Regional Elections. We have to change all that,” he contended.

He posited that the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region is the breadbasket of the country as it produces everything from rice to coconut to fish and even timber, among other things. These, he noted, should make the region rich but it is being held back because of the leadership style within the regional administration.

“Pomeroon-Supenaam is a powerhouse. You can feed this whole country but you have a leadership problem and you have a stewardship problem, a partnership problem. People are not prepared to build partnerships in this region. They believe in winner-takes-all. People are not prepared to give stewardship and leadership in this region. They believe that they can do it all by themselves but they are wrong…,” Granger told the supporters, some of whom were transported from Georgetown for the rally.

The APNU leader told supporters who had gathered at the Damon Square in Anna Regina that the region needs to release itself from the control of the PPP.

Granger, who hails from Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), told supporters that his ideas for development come out of the Pomeroon region after listening to the needs and complaints of the people there. One such example is his Five Bs (Boat, Bicycle, Buses, Books and Breakfast) initiative.