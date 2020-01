A 22-year-old woman is now battling for her life after she was stabbed to her neck by her reputed husband at a churchyard at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The man, who is said to be a minibus conductor, reportedly ingested a poisonous substance and jumped into the Demerara River after committing the act.

However, he was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Both individuals are said to be in a critical but stable condition.

