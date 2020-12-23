Boy, 8, found dead at Linden home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an eight-year-old boy who was on Tuesday found dead at his Linden home.

On the day in question, the boy was at home with his parents and siblings.

He was last seen alive at around 13:30hrs in his room.

At around 17:30hrs, his mother began looking for him.

He was found dead in the yard, in an apparent suicide.

He was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

Investigations are ongoing.