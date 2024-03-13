Better Hope man busted with gun, ammo & ganja

A 39-year-old labourer of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was taken into custody following the discovery of a 9 mm pistol, five live rounds of matching ammunition and 2,338 grams of cannabis.

Police stated that on Wednesday at about 4:30h, police searched the suspect’s home during which a black Taurus 9 mm pistol with a Magazine containing five matching rounds of ammunition was found concealed in a black plastic wrap under the house.

As such, he was arrested but during another search in the yard, the police unearthed some 2,338 grams of cannabis in a dug-up area in the ground.

The labourer was escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station and is assisting with investigations.

