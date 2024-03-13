‘Crocklie’ charged, remanded on rape charge  

Sixty-year-old Micheal Adams also called ‘Crocklie’, a security guard of Goedverwagting Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Tuesday remanded to prison on a rape charge.

Police state that the elderly man was arrested on March 7, 2024, and charged with rape Contrary to Section 3 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

Adams appeared before Magistrate R. Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the indictment and as such was remanded to prison until March 28, 2024.

