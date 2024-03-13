Constable under close arrest for fatally shooting cop

A Police Constable is under close arrest for the shooting to death of Sergeant Alex Vaughn on Tuesday during an operation to recapture prison escapee, Akeem Wong.

Police stated that based on preliminary information, the constable allegedly and unintentionally fatally wounded Vaughn.

As such, the acting Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken has since ordered a probe which is currently being conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and supervised by the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority.

The police noted that further details on the shooting incident will be provided as soon as possible.

