Berbice pensioner found dead with stab wounds

The body of a 74-year-old man was this morning discovered at his Springlands, Corriverton home, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

He has been identified as Godfrey Branch of Lot 22 Springlands, Public Road Corriverton.

The discovery was made at about 09:00hrs by a woman who reportedly took care of Branch.

According to the woman, she went to the house to make a routine check on Branch however, she found that the front door was ajar.

Upon entering the house, the woman discovered that blood was dripping from under the step.

Upon further investigating, the woman discovered the man’s body, which had stab wounds to the next and chest.

Residents of the community say Branch was last seen on Wednesday, cutting the grass in front of his yard.

Police have launched an investigation.