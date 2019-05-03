2-Y-O feared dead after reportedly falling into canal

A two-year-old girl of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast has gone missing, after she was left unattended at her home near a landing on Thursday morning.

Samantha Layne had taken her daughter, Zaverha France to the landing to bathe sometime between 09:00hrs and 09:30hrs.

However, the mother changed her mind and took the little girl back inside the house, which is located a short distance away from the landing.

INews understands that the mother proceeded to her chores but within minutes, she realised that the child was nowhere to be seen.

It is suspected that the little girl ventured out to the landing, where she fell overboard.

A search party immediately went into action but up to press time, the body was not recovered.