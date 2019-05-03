Congo Ebola deaths pass 1,000

[BBC] The death toll from the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo has passed 1,000, the health ministry says.

DRC’s Ebola outbreak began in August and is the second deadliest in history.

World Health Organization deputy director Dr Michael Ryan said mistrust and violence was harming efforts to tackle the disease as it spread through the east of the country.

There have been 119 documented attacks on medical centres and staff since January, Dr Ryan said.

WHO staff anticipated “continued intense transmission”, he added, in a briefing to reporters in Geneva.

