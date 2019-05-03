Berbice pandit and family terrorised by bandits

A pandit and his wife were yesterday terrorised and robbed by five armed bandits as they were preparing for morning prayers at around 05:30hrs.

The couple’s 14-year-old daughter was choked out of her sleep at their Letter Kenny, East Berbice Corentyne home.

Bisoondat Rampersaud said he was getting ready for mandir when he felt someone grabbed him and placed a metal object to his side.

He said the bandit was armed with a gun and ordered him into his daughter’s bedroom.

According to Rampersaud, three other men – two armed with cutlasses and the other with a gun – also followed them into the room.

The fifth bandit was standing guard outside.

Rampersaud explained that one of the perpetrators grabbed his sleeping daughter by the neck, and demanded cash and jewellery – threatening to kill his daughter if he failed to comply.

As such, he handed over $60,000 and a cellular phone.

However, the bandits were not satisfied and continued to threaten to kill his daughter.

Unaware of what was happening in the house, Rampersaud’s wife, Pravanie, was praying at her alter in the yard.

Speaking with the media, the woman said she heard her daughter scream and rushed to see what was happening.

But as she made her way to her daughter’s room, she was confronted by one of the gunmen who demanded more valuables.

She handed over US$150 and a quantity of jewellery.

The woman recalled that the men were still unsatisfied and as such, they gun butted her.

However, the woman recalled screaming neighbours, causing the men to grab a flat screen TV and escape.

Police are investigating.