Woman’s decomposed body found in trench

The partially decomposed body of a 60-year-old woman was found under a bridge at Dispensary Dam, Port Pourant, Berbice.

She has been identified as Diwantie Lakeraj, also called “Christmas”, of Lot 66 Freeyard, Port Mourant.

The victim’s sister, Asodra Ramana said she recognised the body based on the clothing.

Initial checks revealed that there were no marks of violence on the body.

Reports are that on Tuesday, Lakeraj, who lived alone, left home to attend a church at Albion, some 2000 kilometers away, but she never returned.

Lakeraj had no children.

The body is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, awaiting a postmortem examination.