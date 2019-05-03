Zeelugt man caught stealing chicken

A man was yesterday morning apprehended by civilians and handed over to the police after he was caught stealing chickens.

Lakeram Jaganand, of Zeelught Old Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), said he heard a strange noise at around 02:45hrs.

Upon investigation, he was confronted by two men who were attempting to steal a batch of livestock he was rearing.

While one of the men escaped, the other was captured and held until the police arrived at the scene. In the process of capturing the suspect, Jaganand was stabbed. He received treatment at the Leonora Cottage Hospital. His son, who was also involved in the confrontation, also received minor injuries.

The apprehended suspect, whose only name was given as Feroz, was handed over to officers of the Lenora Police Station.