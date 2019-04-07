Berbice Miner shoots reputed wife during argument

A Bartica businesswoman is now nursing a gunshot wound at the Bartica Hospital after she was shot by her reputed husband in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The woman has been identified as 49-year-old Ava Abrams of Lot 77 Third Avenue Bartica, Region Seven. She is said to be in a stable condition.

<<<Inews>>> understands that at around 02:00h, the victim had just closed her business and was sitting in her vehicle at the Third Avenue Beach Front Essequibo River when she was approached by her husband of Stanleytown New Amsterdam, Berbice thus resulted in a heated argument.

The miner, who is a licensed firearm holder reportedly became annoyed and whipped out a pistol he was carrying and shot the woman once to her left hand.

A friend of the victim who was returning from jogging reportedly found her the sound of the gunshot and went to investigate. There, she saw her friend bleeding. The injured woman was rushed her to the hospital where she underwent surgery and was admitted as a patient.

The perpetrator has since been detained and taken into Police custody as investigations continue. The firearm used in the shooting was also lodged.