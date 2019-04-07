Several sick patients air-dashed to GPHC still undiagnosed

…testing still ongoing, hospital awaiting results to determine illness

One week has passed since at least eight Chinese mining workers were air-dashed to the capital from Matthew’s Ridge, Region One, for emergency treatment and some of these men are yet to be diagnosed.

While at least three of the men were said to have contracted leptospirosis with the deadly disease claiming the lives of two of them, it is unclear at this point as to what illness/illnesses the other men may have contracted.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud told <<Inews>> on Friday that investigations into the matter are ongoing and the Public Health Ministry along with international health organisations are still conducting further laboratory testing to determine what the men are suffering from.

“We are waiting for the results. We don’t know what they have and we also don’t know how long it will take for the results to get back to us. But as soon as the results come they will be disclosed,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the health officials in Region One are tight-lipped about the conditions and treatment of other patients who may have either contracted leptospirosis or be exhibiting symptoms similar to those men who are yet to be diagnosed.

Several others who were brought out from the manganese operation site, Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI), at Matthew’s Ridge remain patients at that medical institution.

On Thursday, the Public Health Ministry in a statement pointed out that the second miner who passed due to his illness died from complications associated with leptospirosis on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the GPHC.

Another mining employee, who also tested positive for leptospirosis, is in “critical but stable condition,” an internal medicine specialist at the tertiary institution confirmed on Thursday.

Dr Persaud, in the statement, highlighted that while two of those patients were successfully treated and discharged from GPHC, Regional Health Officer, Dr Ramjas has updated the MoPH that another Guyana Manganese Incorporated employee has been admitted at the Pakera Hospital and is undergoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection. This patient is said to be in a stable condition.

Dr Persaud reiterated that all precautionary measures are still in place at the Matthews Ridge tunnel site and its immediate surroundings and he said essential medical supplies are in stock to treat employees of the mining firm and residents of the area.