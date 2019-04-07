Labourer stabbed to death by drinking buddy

A drinking session between two friends took a turn for the worst on Saturday resulting in the death of one and the other in police custody.

The dead man has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Chu also called ‘Chuman’, a

labourer of Charity Housing Scheme Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Chu had been reportedly consuming alcohol with the suspect of Grant Melville ,lower Pomeroon River at Glen Nors ,Lower Pomeroon River, when a heated argument broke out between them.

Reports are that the younger labourer, in the midst of the argument, armed himself with a knife and stabbed Chu several times about the body.

A Coast Guard responded to a request for assistance and Chu was transported to the Charity Hospital in Essequibo where he was admitted.

However, he was later transferred to the Suddie Hospital but subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and is said to be assisting with the investigation.