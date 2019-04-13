Berbice businessman killed in motorcycle accident

A businessman was Friday evening killed when the motorbike he was riding slammed into the side of a car at Blairmont, West Bank Berbice.

Dead is 34-year-old Tryone Kishore, called “Wildy”, a father of one, of Lot 140 Plantation Hope, West Coast Berbice.

A female pillion rider, who is a Venezuelan, suffered broken limps and internal injuries.

Reports are Kishore was riding motorcycle CH 6922, and was heading out of Blairmont Settlement when the accident occurred.

Inews understands that Kishore slammed into motorcar HC 4204, being driven by a 45-year-old man of Section ‘E’ D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice.

Three passengers in the car said that Kishore was heading in the opposite direction at a fast rate of speed as he swerved into the path of the car.

According to the eyewitnesses, the driver manoeuvred partly off the road, but not before the motorcycle slammed into the side.

The pillion rider – a Venezuelan — was sent flying, and landed on the parapet, while Kishore and the motorcycle proceeded into the nearby canal.

Several minutes later, he was pulled from the water and was reported dead.

The pillion rider was rushed to the Fort Wellington Cottage Hospital, where she was receiving medical attention up to press time.

She reportedly suffered a broken hip and leg, and is suffering from internal injuries to her chest.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and is currently assisting with investigations.