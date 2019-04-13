Essequibo shopkeeper found dead in home

Police on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female shopkeeper who was found dead in her Onderneeming home on Friday.

Dead is Nazarene Haniff called “Aunty Molly” of 347 Red Village Extension Scheme, Onderneeming Sand Pit.

The discovery was made at about 13:15hrs and the now dead 52-year-old woman is believed to have been beaten and sexually assaulted.

According to information received, Haniff was discovered dead in her bed.

Inews was told that a man, who usually sells ice to the deceased, made a delivery at about 08:30hrs on Friday.

However, when he returned at about 13:15hrs, he found her lying on the bed face up and motionless.

The man reportedly raised an alarm immediately and neighbours rushed to the scene.

One neighbour told this publication that after hearing of the shocking news, she rushed over to the deceased home and saw her on the bed with her hands on her chest close to her neck.

The neighbour recalled observing that Haniff’s feet were on the ground, hanging off the bed and her underwear was pulled to her knees.

She added too that the dead woman’s face also appeared to have been beaten up.

Divisional Commander Khalid Pareshram confirmed, when contacted, that the Police had someone in custody.