Youths fined $7000 each for stealing gold, silver from dredge owner

Miguel Daniels, 18, and his 20-year-old accomplice Alension Joseph, both miners, today appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts to answer to a charge of robbery under arms.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge, which stated that on March 28, 2019 at Balata Backdam, Mazaruni River, Region Seven, (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) while in the company of others and armed with a knife, they robbed Andre Francis of 2.2 penny weight of raw gold, a gold scale and quarter bottle of silver all at a total cost of $82,000.

The unrepresented duo admitted to the offence on Friday.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, told the court that the dredge owner had “washed down” his dredge and reported a production of 2.2 penny weight of raw gold.

However, at about 23:42h, the dredge owner was asleep when he was awaken, and confronted by the two young men who attacked him.

The dredge owner tried to resist but was overpowered, when Daniels and Joseph picked up the bag containing the items and made good their escape.

The matter was reported to the Kamarang Police Station, an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of the duo, who admitted to the offence and was later charged.

In a plea of mitigation, both defendants told the Chief Magistrate that they had mistaken the dredge owner for someone else, who had stolen money from them.

The Chief Magistrate fined both Daniels and Joseph $7000 each. Failure to pay the fine will result in them serving three months imprisonment.