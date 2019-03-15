Bauxite union awaits BCGI’s response to proposals

The Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) and Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU), met earlier today to hold bilateral discussions.

During the meeting, the union advocated for the reinstatement of the dismissed workers and more so, to the removal of the barricading of the Upper Berbice River, among other issues.

The Union submitted to the company, in writing, the terms and conditions upon which normalcy can be restored at the workplace, and has taken the opportunity to explain to the company’s delegation the rationale and justification for every issue appearing in the document. Deliberations on the issues put forward will reconvene on Tuesday.

However, no agreement was reached since the BCGI representatives claimed that they had to go back to their principals in Russia.

The Union while concerned about the absence of decision-making is prepared to wait on a response at the next meeting as this will determine the way forward and the genuine commitment of BCGI of engaging the Union with integrity and willingness for mutually acceptable decision. Until such time, the impasse remains.

The workers, in solidarity with members of the community, are still blocking the River.

GB&GWU continues to rely on the support of society and Government to remain engaged until workers on strike and those who were unlawfully dismissed, in violation of the Laws of Guyana, are returned to duty with no interruption in service or loss of seniority.

The meeting was held in the boardroom of the law firm of Hughes, Fields and Stoby. The Union’s delegation comprised of GB&GWU President Leslie Gonsalves, General Secretary Lincoln Lewis, Assistant Secretary Sheldon Thomas; and BCGI branch leaders Ephraim Velloza and Sheldon Thomas.

BCGI’s delegation comprised of Company Representative in Guyana Permyakov Vladimir, Personnel Manager Mikhail Krupenin, and Labour Advisor, Mohamed Akeel.