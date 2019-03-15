Govt launches campaign to remove obstructions on roadways

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be conducting a countrywide campaign to remove all obstructions/encumbrances on all main access roads.

This is in accordance with Section 29 of the Road Act Cap. 51:01 of the Laws of Guyana, the Ministry stated.

This campaign will commence on Monday, April 1, 2019.The public and violators are advised to remove all such violations on before the campaign commences.

“All encumbrances found on the Government’s reserve during this campaign will be removed immediately with a recovery cost attached,” the Ministry warned.

Items which will be removed are:

1. Derelict Vehicle/Equipment

2. Immovable Vehicle

3. Hardware Store

4. Barber Shop

5. Rum Shop and Bar

6. Builders waste

7. Roadside Shop

8. Car Park

9. Sawmill

10. Cargo Containers

11. Scrap Iron Dealer

12. Clay Stock Pile/Heap

13. Sand/Stone Heap 14. Structure

15. Mobile Vending Cart

16. Tyre Servicing

17. Mud-dumping

18. Workshop

19. Non-Derelict

20. Concrete mixing (ROAD)

21. No Stopping/No Parking Sign

22. None Approved Sign Board

23. Paddy Drying

24. Raised Driveway/Property Access