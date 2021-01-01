Barbados introduces updated COVID-19 travel protocols

(BGIS) Barbados’ updated COVID-19 travel protocols, which took effect from Monday, December 28, indicate that due to limited capacity, government’s free quarantine facilities will be reserved for Barbadians and permanent residents arriving on the island.

It is now also mandatory for all persons travelling to Barbados from high and medium risk countries to have a negative COVID-19 test result, which should be taken at an accredited or certified facility within three days prior to arrival.

Acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sample, or both. Saliva or nasal swabs will not be accepted. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid.

Upon arrival in Barbados, travellers will receive their second COVID-19 PCR test, five days after their first negative test, but not less than 48 hours after they arrive in Barbados. Test results should be returned within 24 to 48 hours of the sample arriving at the laboratory.

Persons are reminded that they are not allowed to leave their accommodation before they receive their second COVID-19 negative test result.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala and Portugal have been added to the list of high-risk countries. Meanwhile, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines have shifted to the medium-risk category.

The ministry of health and wellness reserves the right to require testing of any person, regardless of documentation presented or any other requirement, obligation or condition associated with their assigned risk category.

The updated travel protocols, including the list of countries in all categories – high, medium, low and very low – may be viewed by clicking here.