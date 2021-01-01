Let us, as a nation, recommit to working resolutely together in 2021 – PPP

New Year’s Message from the Peoples Progressive Party

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends best wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and productive 2021 to all our Guyanese brothers and sisters at home and in the Diaspora.

The past year, with its challenges, has tested our resilience as a people. From the struggle to maintain our standing as a democratic nation – resisting attempts by the former APNU+AFC Coalition government to thwart the will of our people expressed at the March 2nd polls – to the disruption of lives caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyanese have persevered.

The difficulties caused by the ‘new normal’, introduced by the global pandemic, saw creativity in the response from Guyanese.

The previous administration’s attempts to steal the March 2nd elections resonated globally and tarnished the image of our beloved country. The unnecessary five-month delay in declaring the final results of the March 2020 General and Regional Elections plunged our nation and its people into the depths of uncertainty and hardships. However, in the end, Guyanese, with invaluable assistance from the international community, stood determined and firm in defense of their democratic rights.

As a people, our collective resolve has been fortified and the fact that we are stronger together has been reaffirmed.

The People’s Progressive Party recommits to continue working for all Guyanese by advancing measures to ensure the implementation of our manifesto promises – many of which have already been delivered in five short months since August 2nd.

We recommit to our promises for reduced cost of living and better quality of life; safeguarding the rights of Amerindians; better education; more jobs; safer communities and less crime; support for our productive sector; support for vulnerable groups; cheaper and more reliable electricity; an infrastructure boom that will see us building for the future; enhanced health care services for our people; affordable housing and improved access to enhanced quality of water; workers’ welfare; and management of our oil and gas resources for the benefit of all our people.

Looking ahead, the PPP remains confident in the steadfastness, strength, and will of all Guyanese to respond to whatever challenges may arise. Let us build upon this together, as our nation is on the cusp of transformational development for the benefit of all. Let us, as a nation, recommit to working resolutely together in 2021 so that the potential of our country and people can truly be unlocked.

Further, as we engage in personal introspection at the dawn of a new year – in an effort to assess strengths and weaknesses and secure guidance for success – our Party is confident about realizing a prosperous future.

Let us also remember those we have lost to COVID-19, as well as our health workers who are on the frontline of our response to this pandemic and endeavour to be responsible in our actions.

As 2020 leaves us, let us, in the new year, work assiduously to strengthen bonds of togetherness – to aid in the realization of the fundamental values espoused in our national motto – and to engage in a renewal of ideas for the attainment of success for our beloved country and all of its people.

Once again best wishes for a joyous New Year!