7 homeless after fire guts Corentyne house

Seven persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a two-storey building at Lot 60 5th Street Tain Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The incident took place at about 15:20h today.

Amanda Ramotar, 33 and her three children were at home at the time of the blaze.

The woman said she was sitting at the bottom-flat of the house, when they smelled smoke coming from the upper-flat.

She said she immediately ran upstairs where she noticed smoke and fire in the front bedroom.

The housewife returned and grabbed her three children and took them to safety.

“I go straight over at the neighbour yard,” she revealed.

“I lost everything. Two fridges, microwave, washing machine, gas stove, TV – everything…”

One unit from the Rose Hall Fire Department and another from the Corriverton Fire Department responded and were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

Ramotar said the first unit arrived shortly after but they could not do much since the fire had already engulfed the building.

Meanwhile, her husband, 36-year-old Jagdeo Ramotar, a cook, was at work at the time.

“I am very sad, I don’t know what next to do,” he said.

The family has been occupying the building for the past nine months. The building is owned by Vinkat Kallimottoo who resides overseas.

The fire department is investigating.