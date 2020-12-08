Baramita woman charged with attempted murder of drinking buddy

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack on Monday advised the police to charge Otina Scott for the attempted murder committed on 35-year-old Joanna John of Baramita, North West District (NWD).

Scott, also of Baramita village, is expected to make her appearance at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court today.

John was stabbed multiple times about her body during an argument with Scott on Saturday.

According to Police, on the day in question, the now-injured woman and Scott were imbibing at a shop in the area when an argument broke out between them.

However, the suspect armed herself with a broken bottle and dealt John several stabs about her body, thus causing her to collapse.

The police were summoned to the scene and John was picked up and taken to the Baramita Health Post where she was admitted a patient, but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remains a patient in a serious condition.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested.