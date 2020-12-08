Man killed in Garnett Street shooting identified as father of 4

A father of four was on Monday evening gunned down during a robbery in front of the Red Bar located at Garnett Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as 60-year-old Peter Gonsalves of Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The incident reportedly took place about 21:00h. Based on reports received, two armed men opened fire on the contractor moments after he and a worker arrived at the bar.

The worker, whose name was given as Ravindra, escaped the attack unhurt.

A Police source has confirmed that the man was shot at least three times about his body. After receiving the gunshot injuries, Gonsalves reportedly collapsed and died almost immediately.

At the scene, one man who asked to remain anonymous stated that he was standing a short distance away when he heard the sound of gunshots and as he looked up the street, he saw someone on the ground.

“As the man fall on the ground, I see one of the men who was on a motorcycle jumped off and collected the injured man bike and they ride away. None of them had on masks ,but one was wearing a hat,” the eyewitness stated.

He added that persons in the vicinity of the scene scampered to safety.

The Police were contacted, but by the time the ambulance arrived at the scene, Gonsalves was already dead. The Police are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage retrieved from the establishment.

Several persons were questioned, including the owner of the bar, as Police continue their investigations.