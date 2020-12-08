DPP withdraws murder charge against woman accused of killing husband in 2009

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Senior Counsel Shalimar Ali-Hack has withdrawn a murder charge against 51-year-old Milaimi Alli, who was accused of killing her husband back in 2009.

In April 2019, Milaimi Alli was charged and placed on remand for the murder of her husband, Ramzan Alli, a fuel dealer, which occurred between July 11 and 12, 2009, at Coldingen Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

On Monday, the woman appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who dismissed the charge against her based on the course taken by the DPP. Milaimi Alli was represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva.

Based on reports, Milaimi Alli of Queens, New York, had arrived in Guyana mere days after a wanted bulletin was issued for her arrest. Upon her arrival, she was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters where she was grilled after which the murder charge was instituted.

Investigators had received new information that the woman paid her lover $7 million to kill her husband, which led them to reopen their investigation. Thirty-eight-year-old Zaheed Mitchell of Foulis, ECD, has also been charged with the businessman’s murder.

Ramzan Alli’s body was discovered in a rental car trunk with a plastic bag duct-taped to his head on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road on July 12, 2009.

He was last seen alive by relatives when he left his Good Hope, ECD home on July 11, 2009, in the rental car for an unknown location. Reports are that the fuel dealer was slain on the same day that he was preparing for a religious function for his brother, Akbar Alli, who was murdered the previous year.