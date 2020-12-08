“Kill Quick” remanded for murder of Linden street vendor

Larry DaSilva, 31, also known as “Kill Quick”, of Lot 19 J Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden was on Monday arraigned for the murder of Linden street vendor Dwane Williams.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him, but he was not required to plead to the indictment.

Police stated that between November 26 and November 27, 2020 at Wismar Housing Scheme, DaSilva murdered Williams. He was remanded to prison and scheduled to make his next court appearance on January 11, 2021 for report and fixture.

It was reported that the body of the 54-year-old street vendor of Lot 52 B Wismar Housing Scheme, was discovered by residents near the Housing Scheme on the morning of November 27, 2020 with several stab wounds.

A post-mortem conducted on his remains indicated that he died as a result of an incise wound to the neck.

A relative said the now deceased man visited his mother’s home at One Mile, Wismar, at approximately 21:00h on the evening of November 26. He spent a few minutes there, before he told family members that he was leaving to go home and prepare his meals.

The relative further stated that about 05:45h the following morning, the family received information from persons in the area that his body was seen lying behind a shack. A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found in a nearby drain.