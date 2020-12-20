Bandits beat, rob Mahaica family

Two armed bandits on Saturday pounced on a Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, family robbing them of a quantity of cash and jewelry, among other items, but not before terrorising them.

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Pramkumarie Singh, a businesswoman of Riverview, Mahaica, Nardia Singh, 29, and Kuntie Singh, 24, of the same address.

According to the police, the victims operate a grocery shop at the lower flat of her two story-wooden and concrete house.

Around 12:15h on Saturday, the two suspects entered the shop and ordered two beers. Pramkumarie handed over the beers to them but one of the suspects requested a change of beverage.

The woman was about to hand over the beverage, when the suspect who was armed with a handgun and unmasked jumped through the hole at the counter and held her and the other victims who were in the shop at gun point.

The bandit demanded cash and jewelry. He then hit the victim to her chin and left side face while making his demands.

The other suspect then entered the shop through the southern door and together, the two bandits took out the cash and cell phone cards from a draw in the shop and proceeded to assaulted the other two victims and took away their personal belongings.

They then took one of the women to the upper flat then return to the lower flat sometime after before making good their escape in an unknown direction.

Pramkumarie was robbed of $300,000 cash, a quantity of GT&T and Digicel phone cards, one gold ring and gold band value $20,000 and one Iphone; while Nardia was relieved of her wedding band and a gold chain value $46,000 and one Iphone.

The bandits also robbed Kuntie of two gold rings value $30,000.

The police are investigating the robbery.