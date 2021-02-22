Attempted murder charge for Police Sergeant who shot woman to neck

Police Sergeant Colin Whyte on Monday appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of attempted murder.

The charge read that on February 12, 2021, at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice (WCB) he attempted to commit murder, contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act Chapter 8:01, on Shonetta James.

He was not required to plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until March 2, 2021.

Whyte allegedly shot James to the neck during a row.

James, a Special Constable, shared a four year relationship with Whyte and they have two children together. She underwent surgery for her injuries.

Reports are that on the day in question, the policeman went to the woman’s home at Onderneeming where they got into an argument. The woman had told the cop that their relationship was over.

During their argument, the cop reportedly whipped out a handgun and discharged a round in her direction, hitting her to the neck. He then reportedly took the woman to the Fort Wellington Hospital and left her there.