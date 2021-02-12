Female cop shot to neck by policeman during row

A Police Sergeant, who is the Subordinate Officer in charge of the Blairmont Police Station, has been placed under close arrest after he allegedly shot a female officer to her neck.

A Special Constable, who shared a four-year relationship and has two children with the Sergeant, is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital, after she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Reports are that the policeman went to the woman’s home at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice (WCB) where they got into an argument.

The woman had told the cop that their relationship was over.

During their argument, the cop reportedly whipped out a handgun and discharged a round in her direction, hitting her to the neck.

He then reportedly took the woman to the Fort Wellington Hospital and left her there.

It is unclear if the gun he used was his service weapon. Police are investigating.