7 new Covid-19 cases recorded from 633 samples

Guyana has recorded seven new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day after 633 samples were sent for analysis.

According to the Health Ministry’s dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 8427 – 4362 males and 4065 females.

There are 465 active cases: eight in the designated Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 415 in home isolation and 41 in institutional isolation. Another eight persons are also in institutional quarantine. The data shows that 7774 patients have recovered from the life-threatening virus while 60,727 have been tested.

From the new cases, one was detected in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), in Region Four and three in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The cases in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Five (Demerara-Mahaica) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Nine (Upper Essequibo- Upper Takutu) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) remains at 1019, 234, 226, 462, 245, 415 and 646.